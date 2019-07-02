Tina Jaxa blissful with hunky love of her life

Sultry TV actress Tina Jaxa is thawing the winter cold in the warm hands of her new flame, former Generations: The Legacy actor Fuzile Mahamba.

Sunday World can reveal that Jaxa (48) and Mahamba (40) have been seeing each since July last year.

News of their dalliance, which they kept hush hush, came to the fore when a video and pictures of them cuddling were leaked to Sunday World by peeps close to the couple.

In the video, filmed in their bedroom, Jaxa is seen hugging Mahamba while the hunky model reacts by canoodling her.

The happy Jaxa could be heard oohing and cooing as Mahamba reciprocated by kissing her on the neck before drinking from her pouty lips.

As things get hotter, both Jaxa and Mahamba could be seen sticking out their tongues provocatively before Mahamba grabs his John Thomas and breaks into laughter.

Jaxa confirmed that she started dating Mahamba in Juy last year and was smitten with the masculine thespian.