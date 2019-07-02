Tina Jaxa blissful with hunky love of her life
Sultry TV actress Tina Jaxa is thawing the winter cold in the warm hands of her new flame, former Generations: The Legacy actor Fuzile Mahamba.
Sunday World can reveal that Jaxa (48) and Mahamba (40) have been seeing each since July last year.
News of their dalliance, which they kept hush hush, came to the fore when a video and pictures of them cuddling were leaked to Sunday World by peeps close to the couple.
In the video, filmed in their bedroom, Jaxa is seen hugging Mahamba while the hunky model reacts by canoodling her.
The happy Jaxa could be heard oohing and cooing as Mahamba reciprocated by kissing her on the neck before drinking from her pouty lips.
As things get hotter, both Jaxa and Mahamba could be seen sticking out their tongues provocatively before Mahamba grabs his John Thomas and breaks into laughter.
Jaxa confirmed that she started dating Mahamba in Juy last year and was smitten with the masculine thespian.
She said although their union had been an on-and-off one, they had now taken their relationship to another level as Mahamba had already introduced her to his family.
"We met at the OR Tambo International Airport. I dropped my ID smartcard and he picked it up behind me and tapped me for attention. I took it from him and thanked him. Little did we know that we were on the same flight and sat next to each other," she said.
Jaxa said Mahamba told her the following day that he had the hots for her.
"At first I was not sure because I was not really into masculine guys with a big moustache. And besides, I was dating someone else at that time. And also, I saw him as a fan who was just star struck but he kept on pressing until I gave in."
Jaxa said she was was ready to start a family with him. "He is the guy I could marry any time."
Mahamba confirmed that he was happily seeing Jaxa and ready to settle down with her.
"Let's not go there but yes I'm happy and the chances [of marrying her ] are so high," he said.