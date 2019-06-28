Thembsie 'Petronella' Matu mourns hubby's passing

The affable actress added: "Then some two hours or so later, I got up from my sick bed to check on him. When I approached the pool I saw his hat floating on water.

"I got a fright of my life. Then I saw his body lying face down on the floor of the pool. It was an excruciatingly painful experience to see your husband lying dead in his own pool."

Matu's son Nathi told Sowetan yesterday the family was still trying to come to terms with the passing of his father.

"We are all in a state of shock by the death of our father. It was a pure accident.

"My mother is trying very hard to be strong, but you can imagine what she is going through, what the family is going through," Nathi said.

He said the family was grateful for the support they have been getting from church members and the cast of The Queen.

"Her colleagues from work have been here to give us the support during this trying time. The prayers also make us strong."

Sebotsa, who also leaves behind daughter Namosa, will be buried at Kromvlei Cemetery in Alberton tomorrow after a requiem mass at the Anglican parish of St Stephen's Martyr in Thokoza.

The service starts at 8.30am and the cortege will proceed to the cemetery at 12.30pm.