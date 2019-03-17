Top DJs may earn less as SABC mulls hourly rate cut

SABC radio's big earners such as DJs Fresh, Glen Lewis and Justice Ramohlola, as well as sports presenter Robert Marawa could be in for a big salary cut.

This follows a proposal to the SABC's executive committee (Exco) to endorse a proposal by the public broadcaster's head of radio Nada Wotshela to standardise freelance hourly rates earned by radio presenters. The proposal was made during an exco meeting in January.

According to an internal memo dated January 17 2019 and seen by Sunday World, Wotshela argued that the public broadcaster needed to standardise salaries of independent contractors across all stations as the SABC was paying some presenters more money than their shows were making in revenue for the stations.

She said in the memo that she was seeking the executives' endorsement as there were no guidelines regulating the remuneration of freelancers.

"Each contract is determined by whoever is negotiating. Return on the investment is seldom considered, which leads to stations paying certain freelancers more than the revenue delivered by their shows," argued Wotshela in the memo.