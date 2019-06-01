Khuli Chana on Jabba's Lifetime Achievement Award: He was the best to ever do it

As the nation prepares to celebrate the work of musicians including that of late hip-hop star HHP at the Samas this weekend, his close friend Khuli Chana has paid glowing tribute to the icon.

Khuli will be one of six hosts at this year's Samas, where HHP will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, the youngest to receive the accolade.

Khuli, who worked with the star said HHP deserved every award honouring him.

"It is going to be amazing. It is a big one for motswako. It is a big one for hip-hop. It is a big moment. He deserves that award because he did so much for music, for motswako, for Mafikeng in one lifetime. He did so much. He put everyone on, from Morafe to myself, to Cassper Nyovest. No one rapped North West like he did. He made it so fashionable to be proud to be from Mafikeng."

He said that HHP's humility was amazing and no matter how popular he was he would take time to help upcoming artists and even jump on stage at their shows.