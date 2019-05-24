HHP's bass guitarist Aus Tebza finally chasing her solo dream

After playing bass guitar in HHP's band for 12 years and trying to launch her career as a solo artist, Aus Tebza has finally stepped into her own spotlight and she's brighter than ever!

At age 15, all Aus Tebza, whose real name is Tebogo Sedumedi, wanted to be was a band leader. Before she knew it she was playing bass guitar in the late HHP's band and performing with the likes of Simphiwe Dana, Bucie, Wouter Kellerman, Proverb and Laurie Levington.

"I started playing (for) what would be HHP's band back in 2006. I never forgot my own plan, but I knew after getting to know him that my time in his band wouldn't be wasted. Twelve years later, I can say I learned more from him than I'll ever be able to express.