HHP's widow sets the record straight on rapper's award at Samas

Just a few days before the late motswako rapper HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, becomes the youngest recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Music Awards in Sun City this weekend, his widow Lerato Sengadi is putting out fires.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Sengadi addressed accusations recently levelled at her by Seabelo Modibe, the rapper’s business partner at Lekoko Entertainment, in a Sunday World newspaper report.

Sunday World quoted Modibe saying that Sengadi was not entitled to accept the award on the late rapper’s behalf as she was not his wife and had not informed him as the business partner nor the Tsambo family of the decision.

Modibe is quoted as saying: "I received a call from Jabulani's family wanting to know what is happening after they read in the papers that she would be receiving the award on his behalf. I didn't know anything and I phoned Universal Music Group and asked them if they played a role in this. They too said they didn't know anything about it.”