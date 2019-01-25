Lerato Sengadi on mourning HHP: Today I will play ur music for the first time in 90 days
Even though HHP's wife, Lerato Sengadi will feel his loss forever on the three month anniversary of his death she chose to celebrate him.
The hip-hop veteran took his own life on October 24, 2018 after a lengthy battle with depression.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lerato gave followers a glimpse of the grief she felt.
"After crying for 89 consecutive days, mourning a love lost, on the 90th day I choose to celebrate a life l was blessed to be a part of. One that has moulded me into the queen I am becoming."
Lerato added that for the first time in 90days she decided to play HHP's music.
"Today I will play ur music for the first time in 90 days and sing along like I always did before. So if the tears wanna come back they’re just gonna have to wait until tomorrow because today I’m celebrating you Motho waka."