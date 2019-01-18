Lira, Mi Casa and Soweto String Quartet to entertain at the Sun Met
It is almost time for one of the biggest events on SA’s social calendar, the Sun Met.
With the theme ‘African Luxury: Precious Metals’, the event will be taking place on 26 January 2019 at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town.
Along with the horse racing and fashion, revelers look forward to the great meals and entertainment provided at various marquees around the venue.
The Glenlivet JazzTown marquee is putting their best foot forward when it comes to entertainment this year.
The line-up features multi-award winning songstress Lira, SA’s beloved House phenomenon Mi Casa, and the legendary Soweto String Quartet while Dj’s Shimza and Da Capo will be on the decks, getting guests up on their feet and jamming to the rhythm.
The Glenlivet’s ambassador Marco VandePut says the artists were selected because of their signature music style and sound, adding that “there is literally something for everyone.”
There will also be a Best-Dressed competition which will take place at the Entertainment marquee where one lucky lady and gent stand a chance of winning a phenomenal prize package valued at R50 000 which includes:
- Resort Experience sponsored by Sun International (exclusive of travel)
- TUMI Knox backpack and a Voyageur Halle backpack
- R25 000 voucher from the V&A Waterfront
- A bespoke custom-made designer garment from Imprint ZA or Khosi Nkosi
- VIP Access to the official Sun Met 2018 After-party at the Grand Beach Café on 28 January 2018