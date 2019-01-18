Lira, Mi Casa and Soweto String Quartet to entertain at the Sun Met

It is almost time for one of the biggest events on SA’s social calendar, the Sun Met.

With the theme ‘African Luxury: Precious Metals’, the event will be taking place on 26 January 2019 at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town.

Along with the horse racing and fashion, revelers look forward to the great meals and entertainment provided at various marquees around the venue.

The Glenlivet JazzTown marquee is putting their best foot forward when it comes to entertainment this year.

The line-up features multi-award winning songstress Lira, SA’s beloved House phenomenon Mi Casa, and the legendary Soweto String Quartet while Dj’s Shimza and Da Capo will be on the decks, getting guests up on their feet and jamming to the rhythm.