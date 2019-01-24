Slay at the SunMet this weekend with these top style tips
It is time for a day at the races and next up on the calendar is the Sun Met, taking place at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town this Saturday.
The theme for this year is African Luxury: Precious Metals, inspired by opulence and all things luxurious.
As usual, this edition of a day at the races is not so much a celebration of the races than it is of the fashion, and we expect that both racing enthusiasts and fashionistas will be dressed to the nines.
Unfortunately, one thing we know for sure is that we are bound to see the same old fashion faux pas we do year after year.
Frankly it’s time to put a stop to it or at least attempt to with these tips.
The dress style
The number of dress styles out there can be quite overwhelming so the process of elimination can be useful in selecting the perfect one for you. First up on the list is the common ‘mermaid’ dress shape, as worn by Lee-Ann Liebenberg at last year’s Sun Met. Yes, this is a classic shape but 2019 calls for newness, which means out with the 1950’s look and in with a more pleasantly surprising look.
Another thing to avoid is wearing a dated silhouette as worn by Minnie Dlamini-Jones who looked more like a dancing with the stars contestant than the fashion icon we all would love her to be.
Tailoring
There is nothing quite like a well-tailored suit. That means the stitching is in place, the fitting is unquestionable and the finishing, flawless. Gentlemen, if you are going to wear something straight from the shops, avoid looking like an in store mannequin by mixing up your attire.
Being predictable
Being on the nose and interpreting the theme too literally can lead to either being bland or going over the top. Rather go for subtle hints and, looking at this year’s theme, definitely no gangster-style gold chains please!
Do not be boring
If you have not caught on, the time for the dandy man in a pinstripe suit paired with a fedora hat is sadly over. So, if you are gunning for best dressed, avoid this look at all costs. Another thing to let go of is the African printed trousers paired with a solid colour blazer. It’s so last year!