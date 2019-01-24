Slay at the SunMet this weekend with these top style tips

It is time for a day at the races and next up on the calendar is the Sun Met, taking place at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town this Saturday.

The theme for this year is African Luxury: Precious Metals, inspired by opulence and all things luxurious.

As usual, this edition of a day at the races is not so much a celebration of the races than it is of the fashion, and we expect that both racing enthusiasts and fashionistas will be dressed to the nines.

Unfortunately, one thing we know for sure is that we are bound to see the same old fashion faux pas we do year after year.

Frankly it’s time to put a stop to it or at least attempt to with these tips.