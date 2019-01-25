Jessica Nkosi back home on screen and loving it

Guess who is back? Isibaya leading lady Jessica Nkosi reprises her role tonight as sweet, lovable heroine Queen Qondi.

The 28-year-old actress was last seen on screen in July and has been on maternity leave. She gave birth to baby girl Namisa "Nami" Dlamini, whose father is Uzalo actor Ntokozo Dlamini, in October.

Nkosi has her hands full when we connect on the phone as she is giving Nami her morning bath.

Nami sounds adorable, making whimpering sounds in the background; but Nkosi is not breaking a sweat and she's handling it all well.

"I'm only going to tell you one thing about her, she's like her dad," Nkosi shares. "She looks exactly like her dad. You see Ntokozo and then you see her. She's a daughter that looks like her dad."

Qondi makes her long-awaited comeback tonight during the Zulu traditional wedding episode on the Mzansi Magic drama. Her world seems to be falling apart almost immediately as so much has happened in the six months she was in London.

Her one true love, Fezile (Andile Mxakaza), has found new love in Cebile (Sihle Ndaba). There is a new rascal chief Dabula (Chris Q. Radebe).