Sundowns, Wydad rivalry rebooted

Mamelodi Sundowns' growing rivalry with Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca is about to take a fresh turn as the teams prepare to meet for a fifth time in two years.

The Brazilians are set to take on the North Africans in a Group A clash at the

Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (9pm).

The two African giants first met in 2017 in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.

While the South Africans won the first-leg 1-0 at home, Wydad, the eventualtitle winners, won the reverse fixture by the same margin and advanced via a penalty shootout.

In 2018, the rivals were drawn in Group C and met again in the group stages where Sundowns crashed out of the tournament as Wydad and Horoya AC advanced.