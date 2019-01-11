Pretoria father in hot water after video goes viral

The father also admitted that taking the video was wrong and he didn’t think it would go viral.

“I took the video but I did not post it on Facebook. I have no idea who leaked the video from my phone but I have asked the person who posted it on social media to take it down,” he said. However, the video already has close to a million shares on Facebook.

The father said he gave the boy driving lessons last year. “I run a car workshop, so I have trained him to do a lot of things there including how to run the business,” he said.

He denied the boy was driving the car to school, but said he was driving it while they were together at the park on that day.

“I now understand that something that was meant to be fun turned out to be a mess, which is why I have moved him to another province.”