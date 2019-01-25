Usain Bolt jets in for day at the races

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt landed in South Africa yesterday to host the Sun Met horse racing event in Cape Town tomorrow.

The 32-year-old Jamaican athlete will play host alongside bombshell Minnie Dlamini at Kenilworth Racecourse. The duo also hosted the event last year.

The theme for this year is African Luxury: Precious Metals, encouraging fashionistas to rock embellished neutral hues with a touch of gold, copper and platinum.

Dlamini tells Time Out that she will be dressed by local couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee.

"I'm excited to host with Usain Bolt again. We had such a great time last year and plan on making this year even better," Dlamini expressed her excitement.

Celebrities such as Somizi Mhlongo, Nomuzi Mabena, Thembisa Mdoda, Zulu Mkhathini, Moonchild Sanelly and DJ Tira are expected to attend while DJ Maphorisa, Major League DJz, Lira, DJ PH, Mi Casa and Shimza will keep patrons entertained.