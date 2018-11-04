Encore back with more love

Encore, the smooth Tswana balladeers are back with a love-soaked album Segarona.

Kabelo Thamane, the lead singer, says while their debut album which boasts the hit

Ke Fela Pelo was rooted in storytelling, the direction has changed somewhat. Segarona is filled with more direct messages.

They did this to avoid sounding monotonous, he says.

But there are still deeper messages that they drive.

"We believe in love. And with all the things happening in South Africa, with the image of men so battered against hashtags such as #Men Are Trash, we wanted to take it back and remind women that there are still some good men around - not all is lost.

"There are still God-fearing and churchgoing men who respect and love women. We hope that after listening to the album their hope will be restored. If you go to the right places you will find good men."

Thamane mentions singles such as Wena, that has enjoyed airtime on the radio and with music lovers. The song is an ode to the hard work women put in to make homes and better places for families.