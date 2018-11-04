Encore back with more love
Encore, the smooth Tswana balladeers are back with a love-soaked album Segarona.
Kabelo Thamane, the lead singer, says while their debut album which boasts the hit
Ke Fela Pelo was rooted in storytelling, the direction has changed somewhat. Segarona is filled with more direct messages.
They did this to avoid sounding monotonous, he says.
But there are still deeper messages that they drive.
"We believe in love. And with all the things happening in South Africa, with the image of men so battered against hashtags such as #Men Are Trash, we wanted to take it back and remind women that there are still some good men around - not all is lost.
"There are still God-fearing and churchgoing men who respect and love women. We hope that after listening to the album their hope will be restored. If you go to the right places you will find good men."
Thamane mentions singles such as Wena, that has enjoyed airtime on the radio and with music lovers. The song is an ode to the hard work women put in to make homes and better places for families.
Moratiwa is another he says is suitable for anniversaries, and is about a man committing to paying more attention and loving his partner well.
On Maikutlo, the trio pours their hearts out as they extol the beauty of a woman. They wax lyrical as they go poetic.
Body and Soul is fast becoming a staple too. It features Krugersdorp-based Angie Santana from Theo Kgosinkwe's stable. She adds her vocals to the melodious harmonies Encore has become synonymous with.
Encore has smashed language borders, and Thamane says they even recorded their first Zulu song Sthandwa Sam after fans told them they loved their music but didn't understand Tswana.
"It was not easy recording the song," he laughs. "We had to consult on pronunciations, but we eventually got our tongues wrapped around isiZulu. I think they will love it."
Reflecting on their fame and acclaim, the SA Music Awards winners say they are happy about how SA has warmed up to their music.
"We are encouraged by the reception. As artists we don't allow fame to go to our heads. We are in it for the craft," says Thamane. Encore will soon embark on a nationwide tour to promote Segarona.