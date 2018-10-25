'I'm losing it' - Rapper HHP found dead at home in suspected suicide

"I'm depressed. I'm going out of control. I'm losing it."

Those were the heart-wrenching last words hip-hop legend HHP left before he took his last bow.

The Mahikeng-born, North West, rapper whose real name is Jabulani Tsambo, allegedly committed suicide yesterday at his house in Randpark Ridge, western Johannesburg.

Witnesses told Sowetan that the 38-year-old's body was discovered by his helper in his bedroom.

One of the first people to arrive at the scene was Thabiso "Thasman" Tsotetsi, his long-time collaborator and producer.

He was meant to meet up with him yesterday, and when HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi called him he thought it was about the meeting, only to learn of the rapper's passing.

An emotional Tsotetsi said after his friend's failed suicide attempts in the past, he believed that he had bounced back and was in good spirits.

He said he was shocked to see his lifeless body on the floor of his bedroom.