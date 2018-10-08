Ipid slams 'fabrication' of case as charges against ex Hawks bosses provisionally withdrawn

Police watchdog Ipid has welcomed the North Gauteng High Court decision to provisionally withdraw charges against former Hawks bosses Shadrack Sibiya and Anwa Dramat.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Moses Dlamini said they warned prosecutors that there was no case against the former head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Sibiya, and former Hawks head Dramat.

“The withdrawal today confirms what Ipid recommended in 2015 that there was no evidence against General Sibiya and General Dramat. [It also confirms that] this case was a total fabrication from crime intelligence, especially under General [Berning] Ntlemeza as well as the former minister of police. They are the ones who were behind this prosecution and pushed it when clearly there was no evidence.

“Also it is a scathing indictment against the NPA who should pursue prosecution without any fear or favour. In this case, there was no evidence but they continued to prosecute,” said Dlamini after the judgment.