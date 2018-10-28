Music runs in the blood for Ma Nala

Ma Nala's career is steaming ahead.

The soulful musician, who calls herself The Soulful Goddess, released her newest single Forever on Friday as a precursor to the album she plans to release next year.

Ma Nala, pictured, who is younger sister to singer Anatii, is blazing her own trail.

Ma Nala, who was born in Bhisho, Eastern Cape, says music has always been part of her life, with her late father Zolisa "Senzol" Mnyango being one of the first DJs at Radio Ciskei. Plus, the successes of Anatii spurred her on to pursue her talent.

"It's a blessing to have an older brother like Anatii, he is with me every step of the way because he's done this before.

"We are supportive of each other. Our mom is our biggest supporter, she knows that this is our God-given talent and we should share our music with the world."

She grew up in Johannesburg and studied music in Los Angeles between 2013 and 2016, where she says she was mentored by Phillip Ingram, brother of the famous R&B veteran James Ingram.

"I went to a college full of international students. America made me believe strongly in the type of artist I want to be, and while there I believed in where I came from."

Born Aphelele Mnyango, she chose to be known as Ma Nala, derived from her clan name amaNala. She describes Forever, featuring Gemini Major, as a summer jam.

"It's a love song about finding someone you love. It's like singing a song you never forget the melody of."

To her credit, Ma Nala has two singles released last year - Tryna Find Love and Soze.