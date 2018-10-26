Kelly Khumalo unleashes the tigress in her

Kelly Khumalo slithers on the leather chair as she settles down for our interview at the posh Rosebank, Johannesburg, studios of Universal Music.

She looks like she has just stepped out of a video shoot with a flawless make-up and a stunning wig in place.

Khumalo has just released her latest album Unleashed and says the tiger has been freed. "I'm not old, but spiritually I think I'm almost 70. It's all because of the experiences that led me to finding my true self. I now live in the moment.

"Life is a journey, not a destination. And what a journey it has been. I've seen so many ups and downs. In the 15 years in the music industry I can say that I have seen it all.

"This album is a marker in my journey. I'm not the same woman I was. My character, perspective on life and spirituality, have changed.

"I know my worth. I won't accept less. I'm confident and I take charge of my life. The music I sing comes from a place of understanding and experience, so my artistry has also benefitted, plus my voice has gone huskier with age," she says.

Surely it has been a challenge to step in the studio without her hit-maker Robbie Malinga, who died last December.

Khumalo recorded classic love songs with Malinga such as Baby Please and Sobabili. She tears up when she reflects on Malinga's contribution to her career.