Trade and industry minister Rob Davies arrived in Shanghai‚ China‚ on Sunday for the first China International Import Expo that is scheduled to take place from Monday to Saturday.

The expo‚ a trade fair solely for imports‚ aims to promote China as a major consumer of the world’s goods.

Davies is leading a delegation of 27 South African organisations which include provincial investment agencies‚ Special Economic Zones‚ Export Councils‚ as well as private companies.

Enterprises from over 100 countries are expected to participate in the expo.

The department said South Africa would participate in a number of platforms to promote South Africa’s trade and investment capabilities.

South Africa will also host an investment forum on the margins of the expo that will be addressed by Davies.

“The focus will be to address potential investors and importers of finished products manufactured in South Africa‚” trade and industry spokesman Sidwell Medupe said in a statement.

He said sectors that were participating included agro-processing‚ footwear and leather‚ engineering‚ petrochemicals‚ railway components‚ defence‚ and information and communication technology.