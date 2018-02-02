Entertainment

'I've been running for too long' -The Queen's Petronella to venture into comedy

By Kyle Zeeman - 02 February 2018
Actress Thembsie Matu. Image: INSTAGRAM
Veteran actress Thembsie Matu is without a doubt one of the funniest personalities in Mzansi and the star has finally decided to face her fears‚ and try her hand at off-screen comedy.

Thembsie‚ who currently plays the role of Petronella on The Queen‚ told Move magazine she hoped the career would take off and she would be able to perform for fans across Mzansi soon.

"I'm trying comedy now. If it doesn't work out‚ then I would have tried. If it does‚ you might be seeing a lot of me around the country doing shows."

She admitted that she wanted to start earlier but always ran away from the idea because she was scared of the unknown.

"I have been running away from comedy for years now and it is mainly the fear of the unknown. I also have a fear of working without scripts‚ which I am accustomed to with my acting job."

The actress has been a part of South African households for years‚ performing on several TV shows and adverts.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her character on The Queen‚ Thembsie said her and Petronella were both confident in their skins.

“We [are] similar in terms of confidence. We go after what we want and we are both no nonsense woman. However‚ I am not a violent person - I don’t beat men. I hope Petronella teaches women to work on what they have: be it a cleaner or cook or a nanny. And they mustn't put all their eggs in one basket‚” she said.

