Zuma's future likely to be decided on Sunday

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and the other top five party leaders are to hold an urgent meeting with President Jacob Zuma on Sunday to tell him to step down, Sowetan learnt last night.

The meeting follows a recent ANCs national working committee (NWC) gathering where it was agreed that Zuma should not be allowed to address the nation at the official opening of parliament on Thursday.

Sources told Sowetan last night the officials will inform Zuma to resign or face parliament where he will be impeached or a motion of no confidence against him. The officials are expected will tell Zuma that they would not defend him when that happen.

Meanwhile, the composition of the ANC interim structures in Free State and KwaZulu-Natal is going to change.