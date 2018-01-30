Generations: The Legacy and Muvhango snub SAFTAs

Popular soapies Generations: The Legacy and Muvhango will once again be snubbing the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

The two shows are the only ones missing from the 12th annual SAFTAs’ Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela category, with 17 of Mzansi’s soaps and telenovelas making the shortlist.

Voting lines for the public-voted category opened on 19 January 2018.

According to SAFTAs entry guidelines, nominees in this category consist of all the soaps and telenovelas that have been submitted by the production companies as entries in other categories.

Generations: The Legacy PR manager, Gaaratwe Mokhethi, confirmed that the popular SABC 1 soap have not submitted entries in any of the categories for this year’s SAFTAs.