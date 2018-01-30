Generations: The Legacy and Muvhango snub SAFTAs
Popular soapies Generations: The Legacy and Muvhango will once again be snubbing the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).
The two shows are the only ones missing from the 12th annual SAFTAs’ Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela category, with 17 of Mzansi’s soaps and telenovelas making the shortlist.
Voting lines for the public-voted category opened on 19 January 2018.
According to SAFTAs entry guidelines, nominees in this category consist of all the soaps and telenovelas that have been submitted by the production companies as entries in other categories.
Generations: The Legacy PR manager, Gaaratwe Mokhethi, confirmed that the popular SABC 1 soap have not submitted entries in any of the categories for this year’s SAFTAs.
“We have been entering the SAFTAS since the inception of Generations: The Legacy in 2014, hoping our talent will be recognized but unfortunately our cast hasn’t received such recognition from the SAFTAS,” Mokhethi explained.
“We opted not to submit entries for SAFTAS12.
“We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our growing share in viewership and would like to thank our viewers for making us one of the biggest shows in the country.
“It’s their consistent recognition that propels us to keep telling ground breaking stories that create a discourse in our society.”
Muvhango publicist Amanda Ngudle had not responded to our question on why the SABC 2 soap decided to snub the SAFTAs by the time of publication.
The 2018 SAFTAs nominations will be announced this Friday.
The Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela nominees are revealed earlier than the announcement of the other SAFTAs nominees.
This early announcement enables the shows and channels enough time to campaign for votes.