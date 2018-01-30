WATCH: Rihanna heats up the Grammys stage with the Gwara Gwara
The dance move was made popular by Mzansi’s DJ Bongz and has been showcased around the world in videos and performances by celebs including US producer Swizz Beatz and Chris Brown.
Rihanna became the latest star to pull off the viral dance move‚ using it heavily in her performance of Wild Thoughts at the glitzy awards ceremony.
I know igwaragwara when I see one 😲#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/H4KGUrsZDu— Culprit (@CulpritEnter) January 29, 2018
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts" ❤️🔥 #GrammyAwards #mondaymorning #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/2prG8XlpKQ— ℰ𝑟𝑖𝑛🌻 (@pinklionheart) January 29, 2018
Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ DJ Bongz said he was honoured that Rihanna used the dance move in her show-stopping act.
“I created the dance from scratch and it feels so special to have it shown on an international stage like the Grammys. It shows that Africa can make a big impact on international dance.”
DJ Bongz believes that this was just the start of the dance move’s popularity and he hoped it would soon be used by other artists in their performances.
“I don’t know what the next step is but I know it will be become bigger. This is a great moment for both me and South Africa.”
Meanwhile‚ South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo scooped its Grammy award at the ceremony‚ walking away with the Best World Music Album award for its album Shaka Zulu Revisited.
Local music legend Hugh Masekela‚ who died at his Johannesburg home last week‚ was also honoured by the ceremony organisers.
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards have just remembered Bra Hugh in the live broadcast from New York's Madison Square garden pic.twitter.com/Pbt5qDggXe— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) January 29, 2018