Behind the trumpet Hugh Masekela was full of brotherly love

When a person of Hugh Masekela's stature dies, we are always asked not to mourn, but celebrate him, as if it were that easy.

Much as we can say he had a good innings, and that he left a rich musical legacy behind him, it's not easy to pretend we have not experienced a loss.

A lot has been written about Masekela's rise from the obscurity of Sophiatown to the glitz and glamour of New York, his many marriages, his conquests internationally, and his famous friendships - but not much has been said about his humanity.