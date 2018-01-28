The hits and misses from the 2018 Sun Met (Photos)
The annual Sun Met took place on Saturday afternoon at the Kenilworth Racecourse, in Cape Town.
While all eyes were on retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's special appearance at the event, local stars didn’t disappoint with their Afro-centric sartorial choices.
This year fashion theme was ‘Style ahead of the Field', which urged attendees to show off vibrant colours as well as eclectic prints and textures inspired by Africa.
Below, Shwa has compiled the hits and misses from the Sun Met:
HITS
Luthando 'LootLove' Shosha
Riky Rick
Blue Mbombo
Usain Bolt
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
Ayanda Thabethe
Lalla Hirayama
Khanya Mkangisa and Reason
Linda Mtoba
Misses
Dineo Moeketsi
K.O
Zinhle Mabena
Zweli Dube and Adé van Heerden
Minnie Dlamini
Nina Hastie
Siba and Brian Mtongana
