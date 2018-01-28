Shwashwi

The hits and misses from the 2018 Sun Met (Photos)

By Sunday World - 28 January 2018 - 11:53
Minnie Dlamini and Usain Bolt
Minnie Dlamini and Usain Bolt
Image: Esa Alexander

The annual Sun Met took place on Saturday afternoon at the Kenilworth Racecourse, in Cape Town.

While all eyes were on retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's special appearance at the event, local stars didn’t disappoint with their Afro-centric sartorial choices.

This year fashion theme was ‘Style ahead of the Field', which urged attendees to show off vibrant colours as well as eclectic prints and textures inspired by Africa.

Below, Shwa has compiled the hits and misses from the Sun Met:

HITS

Luthando 'LootLove' Shosha

Riky Rick

Image: Supplied

Blue Mbombo

Image: Esa Alexander

Usain Bolt

Image: Esa Alexander

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Image: Esa Alexander

Ayanda Thabethe

Image: Esa Alexander

Lalla Hirayama

Image: Esa Alexander

Khanya Mkangisa and Reason

Linda Mtoba

Misses

Dineo Moeketsi

K.O

Image: Esa Alexander

Zinhle Mabena

Zweli Dube and Adé van Heerden

Image: Esa Alexander

Minnie Dlamini

Image: Esa Alexander

Nina Hastie

Image: Esa Alexander

Siba and Brian Mtongana

Image: Esa Alexander

Click through below for a peek of all the action in the Glenlivet JazzTown marquee:

Trending

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X