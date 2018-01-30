‘Inxeba’ (The Wound) film review

John Trengove's directorial debut ‘Inxeba’ (The Wound) is the most audacious and visually stunning – not forgetting vividly provocative – film to come to African cinema in recent memory.

Told entirely in isiXhosa, The Wound depicts the coming-of-age story of an unapologetic and fearless gay city boy (played by Niza Jay Ncoyini). We watch as he goes on a journey from boyhood to manhood while at initiation school in rural Eastern Cape and how he refuses to conform to the Xhosa culture's idea of masculinity.

The closeted gay affair, while in the mountains, between his mentor (Nakhane Toure) and fellow caregiver (Bongile Mantsai) somewhat threatens how his entire adulthood will be shaped.

The forbidden love story is the most daring, inclusive and non-traditional ever seen in local cinema.

It's beautifully spearheaded by the most prolific name in the cast, Nakhane Toure, making a memorable acting debut as timid and naive factory worker Xolani - a man so paralyzed by fear and held hostage by unrequited love that it feels like he forgot how to breathe.