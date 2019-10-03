Managing your emotions is key to surviving retirement Armageddon

Okusanya says even these calculations based on life expectancies understate the problem because life expectancies are averages and 50% of us, particularly women who tend to live longer than men, will outlive these averages.

Left to your own devices, you are probably “buggered”, he says. But if you agree to let someone help you manage your emotions and you save for long enough in a diversified investment with a significant exposure to equities, you have the best chance of escaping your own retirement crisis.

If you invested R100 in 1926 in the global financial market through a share market index like the MSCI World index and left it for 90 years until June this year, you would have had R8.9m, Okusanya says.

And this is despite the period including the Great Depression, World War II, aggressive inflation and a succession of different world leaders.

Over that period the value of R100 was eroded by inflation, so it is worth considering the after-inflation value of your savings.

Okusanya says after inflation, every R100 you invested in 1926 would be worth R44,500 today if you had just left it invested for 90 years.

In South Africa, if you invested R100 in 1926 in the JSE All Share Index it would now be worth R35m or R176,000 after inflation.

In spite of the challenging political history our country has had, the JSE has been one of the best performing markets in the world over the past century and has continued its permanent advance, he says.

Okusanya says you need just three things to enjoy these returns – to invest, to stay invested and to do it for a long time.

Unfortunately, that very thing is near impossible for humans because over that period of time you would have had to endure a number of bull markets where returns were fantastic and bear markets when the market fell.

During the Great Depression, the market lost 62% of its value and took two years and nine months to get back to its previous levels.

In the 1970s, the market lost 46% of its value and in 2008, during the global financial crisis, the market lost 34% of its value.

People struggle to understand that these ups and downs or volatility are temporary but the advance of the share markets is permanent, Okusanya says.