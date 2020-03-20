Investment managers call for calm as economist warns of global recession amid Covid-19 fears

Beyond China, some 120,000 people have been infected and that number is growing by more than 10,000 a day across 170 countries.

Investors, as you would expect, are selling shares on listed stock exchanges and other “risk assets” and instead buying what the world — rightly or wrongly — regards as the safest asset in the world: US government bonds, indicating that they trust the dollar and the US government the most, Lings said.

This huge move into US treasuries has caused the US 10-year yield to move well below 1%, its lowest level yet.

Monetary authorities are responding with fiscal stimulus packages — interest-rate cuts and quantitative easing in the US in an attempt to cushion the negative effects of the virus.

The infection rate in SA is nowhere near that in Europe, but President Cyril Ramaphosa felt the rate of infection required travel bans and bans on gatherings in SA. This will cause SA’s GDP to remain negative for at least another quarter, but trying to delay implementing the lockdown will just make the situation a lot worse, Lings said.

None of the economic indicators in SA look good — SA exports were negative all of last year in dollar terms and will likely remain negative this year with the global economic slowdown, Lings said.

In February’s budget, the shortfall in government revenue, now for the seventh year, was set at R63bn.

The massive growth in government spending, particularly on salaries, grants, corruption and bailouts for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is not sustainable as the government’s debt has mushroomed to 70% of GDP — 90% if you include the SOE debt, according to Lings.

Although containing government salaries will restrict growth a little bit in the short term, it is the right measure to try to get SA’s finances to look better, he said.

However, this does mean the government is not in a position to do a huge fiscal stimulus as other countries are doing in response to the crisis. All the government can do is provide some kind of safety net.

While Lings had dire warnings about global economic growth, fund managers at the conference spoke calmly about the opportunities that were arising as a result of the sell-off. Many admitted that economies would be severely impacted and that market sell-offs on news of the spread of the virus and the lock-downs were brutal.