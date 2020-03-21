Let’s work together to turn the tide against the coronavirus, parliament urges
Parliament has urged South Africans to respect human rights in the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The appeal came as the nation celebrated Human Rights Day on Saturday.
“As we find ourselves battling with this pandemic, as South Africans, we must always remember who we are and where we come from as a society.
“We are a country that respects human life and bestows the right to a dignified existence to all. During this time, we must continue to treat each other with the same respect and dignified manner we have become known for as a country and society,” parliament said in a statement.
It said international human rights laws guaranteed all humans access to the best possible health care and placed an obligation on governments to put measures in place to ensure that this is achieved.
“As parliament is busy processing legislation that will ensure universal access to health care for all, we must all work together, through individual and collective efforts, to turn the tide against this pandemic,” it added.
To avoid panic and confusion, it urged South Africans “not to fall into the trap of believing fake news during this time” and to observe regulations aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.
“If we all play our part, unite behind national efforts, we will win.”
