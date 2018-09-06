Three easy ways to invest a little
Usually a little money means limited options. But when it comes to investing, there are many safe and sound ways to grow small amounts of money over time.
Financial coach Eunice Sibiya says that for many people, the fear of losing money and the lack of financial knowledge are barriers to investing. Over-indebtedness and poor budgeting - or no budgeting at all - are other reasons people don't invest, she says.
Even the word investing is often confused with saving. But there is a difference. Saving is putting money aside for future use, whereas investing is what you do with money to earn a return.
We should save for events such as birthdays and children's school uniforms and dances, as these things come around like clockwork. And we should invest for longer-term needs, such as an income in retirement, unless you think you can manage on a social grant of R1 700 a month.
Frank Magwegwe, a financial adviser and certified financial planner, says before you dive into investing, make sure you have emergency savings in place and have paid off expensive short-term debt.
Magwegwe explains why investing is best done over three years or longer: "Investment returns depend on financial markets, which can be risky in the short term, but provide good returns over the long term. Always remember, financial markets move up and down, and this affects the value of your investments in unit trusts, exchange-traded funds and shares.
Unit trust funds
A unit trust pools money from many investors to invest in assets such as listed shares, bonds and listed property, Magwegwe says.
"This big pot of money is then managed by professional investment managers. There are numerous unit trust funds from which to choose, ranging from conservative funds that deliver more predictable returns to aggressive funds that aim to outperform inflation over the longer term but with higher short-term risk."
Unit trusts are offered by companies such as Coronation, Allan Gray, Old Mutual and Sanlam.
Thandi Ngwane, the head of strategic markets at Allan Gray, says unit trusts are ideal investments because they provide a safe, easy and flexible way to invest.
What makes unit trusts safe? They're highly regulated and it's easy for investors to check that the institutions offering them are licensed to do so. They're also transparent, making it easy for you to check on the past performance of the fund (not that this is always a predictor of future performance).
They're easy in that the decisions to buy and sell the shares or bonds - and decisions on the amount to invest in local financial markets relative to offshore markets - are made by an asset manager in charge of the funds.
First-time investors in unit trusts often battle to choose a fund from the 1320-odd on the market.
"But for people looking to invest for five years, a balanced fund is a good place to start, because it's adequately diversified," she says. Balanced funds, also known as multi-asset funds, ... invest across shares, bonds, money markets and listed property.
Unit trusts are often described as "accessible". This is because you don't need huge amounts of money to invest. There are many on the market that accept minimum investments of less than R500 a month.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)
ETFs are listed investment products that track the performance of a group or "basket" of shares, bonds or commodities, explains Magwewe.
"These 'baskets' are known as indices. An example of an index is the FTSE/JSE Top 40 Index which represents the 40 largest companies by market share (capitalisation). Simply put, you make money when the index does well.
On the other hand, if the index performs poorly, this will have a negative impact on your investment." However, while indices may reflect poor market performance over shorter periods, tracking one over a longer term is likely to make you money.
ETFs are diversified investments, which makes them less risky than an investment in a single share. They are also low-cost because they are not actively managed by teams of investment professionals.
Shares
Shares - also known as stocks and equities - are investments in a company that is listed on a stock market. When big companies need to raise money to expand or to pay off debt, instead of borrowing money from a bank, they sell shares in their businesses to the public.
When you become a shareholder of a company, you become entitled to a share in the company's profits. This is called a dividend. And if the company loses money, the value of your share falls but you only lose money when you sell your share for less than what you paid for it.