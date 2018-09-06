Three easy ways to invest a little

Usually a little money means limited options. But when it comes to investing, there are many safe and sound ways to grow small amounts of money over time.

Financial coach Eunice Sibiya says that for many people, the fear of losing money and the lack of financial knowledge are barriers to investing. Over-indebtedness and poor budgeting - or no budgeting at all - are other reasons people don't invest, she says.

Even the word investing is often confused with saving. But there is a difference. Saving is putting money aside for future use, whereas investing is what you do with money to earn a return.

We should save for events such as birthdays and children's school uniforms and dances, as these things come around like clockwork. And we should invest for longer-term needs, such as an income in retirement, unless you think you can manage on a social grant of R1 700 a month.