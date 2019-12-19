Why the 50:30:20 budget rule may not work in SA

The end of the year is often a time we make plans about where to live, or where to educate our children. It is also the time of year we make decisions about buying big ticket items like cars and homes.

It should be the time of year you review your budget for the year ahead, taking into account increases in income and expenses.

But just how much should you be spending on each item in your budget?

A rule that is often quoted in the US is the 50:30:20 rule. It states that you should spend 50% of your after-tax income on fixed costs like your rent or home loan, vehicle repayments and/or other transport costs, insurance, medical cover, education, electricity, water, rates or levies, essential clothing, groceries and security.

In terms of this rule, you should then have 30% available to spend on your wants, like eating out, entertaining, buying expensive clothes or other luxuries or a hobby or DStv.

The rule says that 20% of your income should be for paying down debt or for saving. If you have credit card debt for example, the minimum repayment is a need, but you should use 20% of your income to repay more than the minimum, to save for an emergency or your retirement.

Ester Osche, head of money management at FNB, says the 50:30:20 rule may not be appropriate in South Africa as many things like groceries are cheaper in the US.