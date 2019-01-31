Three golden nuggets to start your journey to investing and financial freedom

Everyone knows that one of the surest ways to create long-term wealth is through investing. We also know that if we do not invest wisely and consistently, we will end up like the majority of South Africans who do not have enough money for retirement.

Young people understand this. But, let’s be honest, retirement seems like so far away and there is plenty of time to make real money, right?

Wrong! Let’s start with retirement. Retirement isn’t a date, it is a phase of life, and advancements in health and wellness mean that people can live well into their 80s and 90s.

Retiring at 60 means that you may need to save enough money to sustain your living for another possible 20 or 30 years! Do you have enough money now to last a month without working? Two maybe, or possibly six? Imagine 240 months – if you should die at 80.

Then there’s the whole concept of wealth. Do you want to leave something behind for your children? Do you want to be the one who started real, inter-generational wealth in your family? Perhaps you have been lucky enough to inherit something that could give you a head start in life, but most South Africans don’t.

If you can start saving and investing, there really is no honest reason for you not to do so right now - not even the latest Gucci bag or R1 000 bottle of whiskey.

So, who are the best people to speak to about investing and financial advice?

The answer is Certified Financial Planners and Money has gained exclusive access to Janet Hugo, the 2018 Financial Planner of the Year to share some nuggets. Financial Planner of the Year is the highest accolade an adviser in South Africa can achieve - it's like man of the match for an entire year, or the SAMA for smart money people.

Hugo gives three golden tips for how to get started on your journey to investing and financial freedom.

1. Use debt wisely

“The very first way to becoming a successful investor is to be anti-debt. There’s good and bad debt, for example, a loan from a bank to purchase a home is a good debt as you make contributions towards an asset – your home – that grows in value and provides you and your family with a sense of security,” explains Hugo.

So then, what is bad debt? This may not sound pretty for the “now” generation who wants instant gratification, but we need to face the reality and act to make inroads. “An example of bad debt is the number of clothing accounts and the amount(s) you may owe on them. The interest rates on these accounts are usually very high, and the payments should rather be going towards investing for retirement.

Credit card debt also becomes bad when you don’t pay the full amount off every month, says Hugo.

2. Become a successful investor and plan for your retirement

If you are in a full-time job, you may have to contribute to a pension or provident fund which is a great way of starting to invest. Don’t see that deduction from your salary as a burden. We are all so obsessed with "net". Well, then consider this the "safety net".

“The way it works is the managers of these funds purchase an array of investments which could include shares, property, bonds and cash,” explains Hugo. “The usual contribution amount is 15% of your salary, which sets a great standard for earning financial freedom in retirement.”