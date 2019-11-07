Reader Question: Can we claim our deceased mother’s UIF benefits?

UIF Commission, Teboho Maruping, says by law all employers of domestic workers must register their employees with the Unemployment Insurance Fund if they work 24 hours or more a month.

He suggests the first step for Sibongile is to check if her mother was indeed registered for UIF and collect all necessary information from the previous employer.

He cautions that a spouse or life partner has the first right to claim the death benefit from the UIF within 18 months of a worker’s death. Dependent children can only claim if there is no spouse or life partner or if the spouse or life partner has not claimed within 18 months of the death.

Maruping says to qualify, you must be 18 years old or younger or be able to prove that you and your siblings were wholly financially dependent on your mother. Dependent children must apply within 14 days of the 18-month period.

To apply you need your ID, your mother’s ID, her last six pay slips, a formal statement from her former employer, birth certificates and proof of banking details.

The money is then paid directly into the account tax-free until the benefit has been used up.

Scorpion Legal, however, warns that you cannot claim UIF death benefits if you were no longer financially dependent on your mother, received benefits from the Compensation Fund or has been suspended from claiming due to fraud.

How much you, the employer, must contribute to UIF

According to Statistics South Africa, more than 300,000 (around a third of) domestic workers aren’t registered with the UIF and will therefore not be entitled to any benefits in the case of retrenchment, illness, maternity leave or death.