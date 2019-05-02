Taking baby steps towards saving for your maternity leave

Going on maternity leave is a time of congratulations and high emotions as you get ready to welcome a new member of the family.

It can also be a stressful time financially if you are receiving a lower salary over the period, or worse, no income at all.

It is vital to educate yourself early on how to fill those income gaps to ensure you are still able to pay all your expenses, insurance policies and debt.

In South Africa, mothers are entitled by law to up to four months’ maternity leave, but employers are not obliged to pay you your salary during your maternity leave, only to keep your job for you.

Some are generous and pay in full for three or four months, others pay nothing at all, while others remunerate something in between, like 75% of your salary, Muhammed Goolab, executive committee member of the South African Reward Association, explains.

If your employer will not pay in full while you are on maternity leave and you have been contributing to the Unemployment Insurance Fund, you may also be eligible to receive a benefit from the fund. But this may not replace all your income shortfall.

Goolab says if you are employed you need to have a conversation with your human resources department regarding how much time off you qualify for and the portion of your salary that will be paid over the period.