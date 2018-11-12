Financial institutions are obliged to sell appropriate products

Financial institutions have an obligation to sell you products that are suitable to your needs, a case highlighted by the financial advice ombud shows.

Noluntu Bam, the former long-serving ombud for financial advisory and intermediary services, found that advice given to an unemployed woman who was the sole provider for her family to invest money in a policy with restrictions on when she could access the money, was inappropriate.

The case forms part of a list of case studies the ombud's office published in its recently released 2017/18 annual report.

Bam's intervention resulted in the life assurance company that sold the woman the endowment policy paying out R70000, after it initially wanted her to wait for two years.

The woman, who was entirely dependent on her Sassa social grant, had received R200000 when her husband died. She was advised to it in an endowment policy that had a five-year investment term in 2014, and while you can withdraw a portion of your investment, there are heavy penalties for attempting to withdraw the full amount.

Three months later she withdrew R100 000 to pay for her two daughters' tertiary education.