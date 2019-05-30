Claimants lament struggle to get UIF benefits paid out

Many South Africans entitled to benefits from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) are struggling to claim from the fund, with some being asked to get their past employment records from their former employers as the information is missing from the department of labour’s records.

The department’s old uFiling website was taken down for an overhaul in mid-February and the new website that went live on April 1 is drawing much criticism from users, including those who say they have not been paid their benefits.

Makhosonke Buthelezi, the director of communication and marketing at the UIF, has told Sowetan Money that claimants claiming at Labour Centres and those who submit their claims online via uFiling are receiving their benefits.

But Darnelle Botha laments on the department’s Facebook page that she’d been experiencing difficulties with service since February when she submitted her second unemployment insurance claim. She has not received payment for April or May.

On the same Facebook page, Bontle Arosi says her application lodged in February was approved on May 10, but she has not received payment. When she called, she was advised to go to the department of labour’s office where she was asked to provide an affidavit explaining why she was not paid for three months.

“How the hell should I know when it’s been their fault,” she decries.

Jetro Malapane, an executive member of the South African Payroll Association, says both employers and UIF beneficiaries are having difficulties with the new website.