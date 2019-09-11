Financial regulator seizes documents, computers from Coin It Trading, Commex Minerals

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has executed a search-and- seizure warrant at the business premises of Coin It Trading and Commex Minerals, as well as the private home of one of the former directors of Coin It Trading.

Both companies are doing business in SA from a shared head office in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal. Coin It has branches in Johannesburg, Vryheid and Newcastle, while Commex Minerals operates in Durban, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth.

The raid after the FSCA launched a formal investigation on August 30 into the activities of the two entities “suspected of operating an investment scheme in contravention of a financial sector law, and the possibility that clients’ investments may have been misappropriated”.

Documents and computers were seized to determine if there is any evidence that a financial sector law may have been contravened, the FSCA said in a statement.