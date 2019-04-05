Ponzi bust? Millions recovered from the accounts linked to Chenge and Exclusive Empowerment

A would-be investor’s small but niggling doubt about a tempting investment offer in an empowerment company lead to the recovery of about R10m collected as part of a suspected ponzi scheme with offices in Pietermaritzburg that was also marketed elsewhere.

An office worker was offered a R240,000 return over two years — or 116% a year — if he invested just R65,000 in an empowerment deal that would provide money for a logistics company. The man was given brochures offering him the investment in Exclusive Empowerment Holdings, which would invest in trucks and trailers for transport company Chenge Logistics.

If he invested as much as R300,000, he could earn a R1.08m return after two years — a 114% return, the brochure said. The man was tempted to resign and cash in his pension to invest, but fortunately he checked with a financial adviser before doing so.

It wasn’t the first time staff at the adviser’s practice had heard about the amazing returns the companies were offering. One knew of a policeman who was also planning to cash in his pension to invest in the scheme. The adviser was immediately suspicious, recognising that the returns were ridiculously high and knowing that transport businesses are experiencing tough times.

Shares in investments listed on the JSE as represented by the all-share index have returned just 5.8% a year over the past five years, and 12.6% over the past 10 years, according to the latest Old Mutual Long-Term Perspectives.

Unlisted investments should give a higher return because of the increased risk, but the investment in the empowerment company was offering 116% a year, without a business case to support how it would achieve such spectacular returns.