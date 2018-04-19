Don't get trapped into being under debt review

Checkpoint interviewed Peter Michaels, a legal adviser in the debt counselling department at the NCR. When asked about Mosue's case, Michaels was vague but admitted that complaints against MSA to the regulator "went back years".

Michaels claimed the regulator had "looked at" the operations of a debt counsellor identified as Asia Lamara who is alleged to have put the consumers under debt review without their knowledge.

Asked why it had taken the regulator so long to resolve Mosue's complaint, Michaels said the NCR received high volumes of complaints, not just about MSA, and it tried to resolve the complaints "as expeditiously as possible."

On Hello Peter's website, there are more than 150 complaints against MSA from consumers who have been harassed to go under debt review or put under debt review against their will.

The NCR failed to answer questions about how many complaints of this nature it had received from consumers, how the regulator had dealt with these complaints, whether it had taken action against Lamara and its advice for consumers.

The credit ombudsman, Nicky Lala-Mohan, says his office has had complaints from consumers who have merely made enquiries about debt review and subsequently found they were under debt review.

You cannot complain to Lala-Mohan about a debt counsellor but, if you are put under debt review against your will, he offers this advice:

The credit ombudsman says if you are incorrectly listed as being in debt counselling you should also contact the NCR to ensure that the regulator's Debt Help System is updated. The Debt Help System is a programme hosted by the NCR to keep track of debt review applications. It is supposed to sync with the credit bureaus databases to ensure that consumer information hosted by them is correct.