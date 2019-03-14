Paying off the mortgage versus investing more

Let's do a little investment simulation. Don't worry - I'll do the maths.

Nomusa has a R5,000 personal loan and a R20,000 share portfolio. Her net worth is R15,000 (R20,000 share portfolio minus the personal loan).

If the stock market goes up by 10%, Nomusa makes R2,000 (R20,000 multiply by 10%) and her net worth goes up to R17,000 (R22,000 in the portfolio, minus the R5,000 loan). If the market goes down 10%, she loses R2,000.

Are you with me so far?

Nomusa decides to pay off the loan. Her net worth is still R15,000, but now it's R15,000 in shares and no debt. Then the stock market goes down 10%, and Nomusa only loses R1,500.

By paying off the loan, Nomusa's portfolio got less risky: The same change in the market caused a smaller change in her portfolio, even though her net worth stayed the same.