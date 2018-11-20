Affordable private care is possible

A medical doctor has created a black-owned medical facility that aims to take on more established companies by providing affordable health care in the townships.

Botshilu Private Hospital in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, was started by Dr Mabitje Rampedi. He initially operated his private practice in a small house. Upon arrival at Botshilu, Rampedi - originally from Mashashane in Limpopo - took the Sunday World team on a tour through the 100-bed hospital. The world-class facility also has an impressive cafeteria which the general public is welcome to use.

Botshilu started operating in October 2015. The hospital is named after Rampedi's mother. Botshilu is derived from a Venda word "vhutshilu", meaning life.

It's white walls inside are decorated with beautiful collages made from paper.

"The wall deco started as a project at primary schools around Soshanguve after children were asked to tell a story through art. We then hired a professional artist to frame them," Rampedi explains.

On his journey to being a doctor, Rampedi says peer pressure led him to apply to study medicine at Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape, while he was in second year of his studies to become a teacher. "I come from a family of teachers and I wanted to become a teacher too, except that I wanted to become a teacher and an inspector in science, I was interested in science.