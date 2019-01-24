Alex house owners want title deeds before election

Vakele Mbalukwana was forced to leave school as a teenager in the 1960s in an effort to raise money and help his father pay off the mortgage for their Alexandra, Johannesburg, home.

His father had received information that the apartheid government would expropriate the properties in Alexandra owned by blacks who still owed banks on their assets.

He agreed to his father's request and left school to work at a poultry farm.

Now at 75, Mbalukwana is still trying to get back the property which was subsequently taken by the apartheid government.

He still lives in the same house today and wants to get a title deed to the asset he and his father worked hard for.

Mbalukwana now leads a group of about 1,000 people who suffered the same fate called Alexandra Property Owners' Rights (Apor)

"We want the government to give our title deeds before implementing its expropriation of land without compensation. We have suffered before."

He said the apartheid government had expropriated their properties against their wishes and the democratically elected government had failed to return the ownership of these properties back to them.

"Government must give us title deeds now before the elections. Let us have what belongs to us so that we can bargain."