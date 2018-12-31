Repossession reprieve for indebted homeowners

Two precedent-setting High Court judgments have sent a loud signal to the credit industry that they will no longer allow sales in execution (where a property is taken by the bank and sold at auction) without a reserve price being set by the court.

With this the courts have called a halt to the iniquitous practice of repossessed properties being sold at auction for far below market value, which often leaves consumers homeless and sometimes still saddled with bank debt after their homes are sold.

Up to now banks have typically put properties on auction to be sold to the highest bidder for any price regardless of whether they recovered what was owing to them. This opened up a can of worms in which property speculators, who buddied up to sheriffs and auctioneers, were alerted to bargain properties coming onto the auction market.

In one of the worst cases of its kind, the Cape High Court this month heard of Mrs M whose husband purchased the family home with a bank loan for just under R39 000 in 1989. The property was later sold in execution on auction and bought for R10 and Mrs M was evicted from her home.

According to court papers, another danger of properties being sold below their market value is that the amount the bank receives from the auction sale may be lower than the outstanding loan balance. The Cape High Court heard of the case of Mr M where his bank sold his house for R18 000 on auction and pursued him for the outstanding loan of just under R15 000.

The Cape High Court case involved six incidents of foreclosure by Standard Bank, one from Absa and another from SA Home Loans.

While none of the homeowners who lost their homes filed papers, the court heard evidence from the Lungelo Lethu Human Rights Foundation, a community-based advice office which was admitted as a friend of the court to provide information and context to the problems faced by homeowners, many of whom involved the poorest of South Africans.

The Cape High court judgment set a precedent in the Western Cape as it binds every judge that will hear future applications for sale in execution to its principles. But, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in September also came to a similar conclusion on reserve prices which sets precedent for that province according to Alexandra Ashton, a lawyer from the Legal Resources Centre.

Ashton, who represented Lungelo Lethu in both provinces, said many South Africans who had lost their homes had been unaware of the legal action taken by the banks because the sheriff of the court nailed the summons to the door of a property or left it with a neighbour.