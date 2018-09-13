A full bench of the South Gauteng High Court has ruled that repossessed homes may no longer be sold at auction without reserve prices‚ except in exceptional circumstances.

A reserve price is the minimum price that something may be sold for at an auction. If no one bids at or above the reserve price‚ the property remains unsold.

Court rules were changed last year to allow for the setting of reserve prices‚ but this was applied inconsistently by the judges in the Gauteng court. From now on‚ judges will have to apply the ruling set by the full bench.

Another aspect of Wednesday’s ruling which is beneficial for home owners is that they can reinstate bond agreements once the arrears and “reasonable” costs are paid up. The power to reinstate bond agreements rests with the borrower‚ not the credit provider‚ the court ruled.

The ruling has been hailed as a victory for home owners in financial distress‚ who face eviction from their properties after falling into arrears on their home bond payments. Not only do they lose their homes‚ they often end up with substantial debt to the lending bank due to court rules that allowed their homes to be sold at sheriff’s auctions without reserve prices.

Those days are now over for Johannesburg residents‚ though lawyers following the case believe the precedent will spread countrywide.

“Since the right to adequate housing is a fundamental human right enshrined in the Bill of Rights in our Constitution‚ the orders to levy execution against property‚ which are primary residence‚ are required to be in harmony with the Constitution‚ which applies to all law‚” reads the judgment.