Cut out those small expenses, they add up

We often don't give much thought to the small expenses we incur over the course of the month as we regard them as insignificant amounts or see them as a little treat to reward ourselves for working hard for our money.

"Families usually budget for their monthly groceries but ignore small day-to-day items such as milk and bread or even buying takeouts on a Friday night," Happy Ngale, financial planner at Alexander Forbes Retail, says.

However, the reality is that small expenses add up over time, even if they're not an indulgence but a need.

Turning your small expenses into small savings starts with getting rid of bad spending habits.

"Start by making small, consistent changes and they will soon pay off. Also consider speaking to a financial adviser who may shed light on some of the habits you have but have not paid attention to," advises Zeblon Zibane, provincial general manager at Metropolitan Retail.