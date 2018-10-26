5 things you need to know about Yambu and choosing the right insurance

There is no shortage of insurance firms jostling for your attention, wanting to offer you the “best deal” for a “special once-off price” if you “call us right now”.

If you plan to make a financial investment in your future, you need to be able to discern between superficial cover and a comprehensive insurance policy that will provide you and your family with the right safety net.

It’s important to do extensive research when exploring the insurance market. Check to see if the insurance company is a licensed financial service provider (FSP) - this should be displayed on their website and any marketing material. If not, ask for the FSP number and search for it on the FSCA website to see if they are an authorised provider.

“The search will also tell you who their key individuals and representatives are and what products they are licensed to sell,” says Mellissa Alberts, legal and compliance manager at Yambu. “Your next step would be to ensure you are getting value for your money when you look for exclusions, excesses to pay, admin fees, and annual increases for example.”

