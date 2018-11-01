Can you live on 20% of your salary?

Ask yourself if you can live on a pension that is 80% lower than your salary and if not, sit up and take an active interest in what is happening in your retirement fund.

Just because the company that you work for offers you a retirement fund and automatically deducts a percentage of your salary and puts it into a retirement fund, does not mean you are assured a comfortable pension to live off in your old age.

The latest research by Alexander Forbes shows that more than half of South African members end up with a pension that is about 20% of their final working salary, Michael Prinsloo, the managing executive of research and product development at Alexander Forbes, says.

Your occupational retirement fund trustees are probably aiming for you to have a pension of around 75% of your final salary, but this is only a target. Sadly, very few members are actually on track to achieve this target.

The percentage of your final salary you can expect as a pension is called your replacement ratio - it's the ratio of your income your pension will replace.