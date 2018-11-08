Gems on road to recovery

The Government Employees Medical Scheme's (Gems') measures aimed at containing costs were paying off, enabling the scheme to keep contribution increases low and expand benefits, the scheme announced this week.

In addition, the scheme expects to meet its reserve requirements earlier than expected, which will enable Gems to keep the lid on contributions or enhance benefits further in the future.

Next year, members will pay 7.1% more on average in contributions, but the increases on the different options range from 4.3% on the Emerald Value option to 9.8% on the comprehensive Onyx option.

This compares favourably with the increases announced by the country's other large medical schemes, Momentum at 10.7%, Discovery Health at 9.2%, Bonitas and Bestmed at 8.9% and Fedhealth at 8.5%.