Big business is putting its money where it is needed most - into investments that will create jobs and improve South African workers' skills‚ BusinessLIVE reported on Friday.

The business news website said President Cyril Ramaphosa is edging closer to his investment goal of $100bn over the next five years.

At an inaugural investment conference on Friday‚ various companies announced their investment into SA’s economy - with a whopping R134.1bn in new investments announced at the start of the conference.

Here are some of the big announcements: