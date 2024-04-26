WATCH | New ID. Code previews the future of VW in China

VW’s Smart Window Concept has an avatar appearing on the side window when the driver approaches with the key, providing information on traffic and weather conditions.
The new concept has human-like qualities through light animations, including a welcome function for the headlights that mimic the blinking of eyes.
A new living space on board the four-seater has the real and virtual worlds meeting to create a new mobility experience.
The electric concept car can be driven conventionally or in Level 4 autonomous driving mode, one level below fully automated operation.
VW brand CEO Thomas Schäfer said the strategy in China has three pillars: accelerating the electrification of the brand’s models, a brand and design language developed specifically for the Chinese market and local technical development with partners in China.
Volkswagen (VW) has gone out on a styling limb with its sleek new ID. Code concept car that made its world premiere at the Beijing Auto Show on Thursday.
As part of the German carmaker’s “in China, for China” strategy, the concept has a design aesthetic conceived specifically for Chinese-market cars and provides a preview of a large electric SUV for that country.
With its powerful, clear and fluid surfaces, the concept car is reminiscent of a Gran Turismo, said Volkswagen. The exterior also functions as a projection surface for next-generation AI-assisted light and display systems. New light animations can be downloaded through over the air software updates on a subscription basis.
“The ID. Code gives a first preview of the future of VW in China: with a new design, a new technology standard and a holistic brand experience specifically orientated to the needs and wishes of our Chinese customers,” he said.
VW announced a broad product portfolio for Chinese customers with the ID. family to grow to 16 models by 2030. This includes five EVs from the new ID.UX sub-brand that will target young customers.
Volkswagen is also introducing electric versions of its internal-combustion engine (ICE) models step by step and expanding its portfolio in China with new plug-in hybrids with an electric range of more than 100km. Twelve new ICE models and six hybrids will debut by 2030.
